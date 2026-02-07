Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Delhi's Pacific Mall During Maintenance

A fire ignited at Delhi's Pacific Mall in Jasola on Saturday afternoon during maintenance work in an empty cinema hall. No casualties were reported as the incident involved burning thermocol bundles set ablaze by welding sparks on the fourth floor.

Fire Officer Yashwant Meena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at Pacific Mall, located in Delhi's Jasola area, on Saturday afternoon, sparking concerns among local residents. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze started around 12:20 PM.

Fire Officer Yashwant Meena reported that the incident originated on the fourth floor of the mall, where repair work was taking place in an unoccupied cinema hall. The fire was fueled by thermocol bundles that caught flames due to welding activities. Fortunately, there were no casualties since no movie was being screened at the time.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to gather more information about the incident, with updates expected soon. The event serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with maintenance work in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

