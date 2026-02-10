Odisha's Four-Lane Highway Upgrade: A Path to Enhanced Connectivity
The Odisha government plans to expand all state highways to four lanes, aiming to enhance connectivity and traffic flow. The proposed developments were discussed in a meeting chaired by Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, emphasizing the importance of a robust road network for the state's overall progress and urban development.
The Odisha government is set to transform state highways into four-lane corridors, aiming to enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother traffic, according to officials.
The decision emerged from a recent meeting led by Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, who instructed officials to initiate survey work and prepare reports for the required government approvals.
Minister Harichandan highlighted the necessity for robust road connectivity to propel the state's development beyond major urban centers, discussing plans for an Outer Ring Road in Cuttack and various other highway expansions.
