Zaporizhzhia Power Line Attack: Tensions Rise at Nuclear Plant

A crucial external power line for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been compromised following a reported attack by Ukrainian forces. This incident has led to the temporary suspension of heat supplies in Enerhodar. Reuters has yet to confirm reports and awaits a response from Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A critical external power line to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been severed following an alleged attack by Ukrainian forces, reported the Russian-installed management on Tuesday.

This disruption has prompted a temporary halt in heat supply to residential areas and social facilities in Enerhodar, the statement added.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield claims from either party as of press time, and no immediate response from Ukraine was available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

