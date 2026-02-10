Zaporizhzhia Power Line Attack: Tensions Rise at Nuclear Plant

A critical external power line to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been severed following an alleged attack by Ukrainian forces, reported the Russian-installed management on Tuesday.

This disruption has prompted a temporary halt in heat supply to residential areas and social facilities in Enerhodar, the statement added.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield claims from either party as of press time, and no immediate response from Ukraine was available.

(With inputs from agencies.)