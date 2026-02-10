Power Station Faces Shutdown Over Pollution Violations
The Central Pollution Control Board has directed the immediate suspension of units 6 and 8 at Parli Thermal Power Station due to high emissions and environmental violations. The facility reportedly exceeded PM emission limits and failed to conduct mandatory safety audits, prompting calls for swift compliance.
The Central Pollution Control Board has issued a decisive order halting operations of units 6 and 8 at the Parli Thermal Power Station in Maharashtra's Beed district. This directive comes after persistent environmental compliance failures.
In a letter dated February 5, addressed to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, significant violations were cited, including excessive particulate matter emissions and outdated consent to operate the power units. Units 6, 7, and 8 were found operational despite previous closure instructions, with emissions exceeding the permissible limit of 50 mg/Nm3.
Additional concerns include ongoing effluent leaks and unmonitored ash dyke safety, posing grave environmental risks. The Board mandates urgent action from MPCB to enforce compliance and prevent further ecological damage. Despite the serious allegations, power station officials claim unawareness of the closure directive, indicating an impending response once formally notified.
