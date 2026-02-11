Oberoi Realty and Aman Group to Revolutionize Mumbai Luxury with New Hotel and Residences

Oberoi Realty has announced a strategic partnership with the Switzerland-based Aman Group for a monumental hotel and residences development in Mumbai. This project marks a significant milestone in the luxury real estate landscape of India.

The joint venture company, I-Ven Realty Ltd, in which Oberoi Realty holds a 39.13% stake, will undertake this development on a 4-acre land parcel in Worli, Mumbai. The project includes an upscale hotel featuring 80 guest rooms, food and beverage services, and other facilities, alongside 150,000-200,000 sq ft of luxurious residential space.

The prestigious Aman brand will manage both the hotel and residences under long-term agreements. This collaboration underscores Oberoi Realty's commitment to delivering world-class luxury in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)