Oberoi Realty and Aman Group to Revolutionize Mumbai Luxury with New Hotel and Residences

Oberoi Realty's joint venture I-Ven Realty Ltd partners with Switzerland's Aman Group for a prestigious hotel and branded residences project in Mumbai. The project, located in Worli, involves a luxury hotel with 80 rooms and expansive residences. Aman will manage the hotel brand, promising a 25-year term starting in 2032.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Oberoi Realty has announced a strategic partnership with the Switzerland-based Aman Group for a monumental hotel and residences development in Mumbai. This project marks a significant milestone in the luxury real estate landscape of India.

The joint venture company, I-Ven Realty Ltd, in which Oberoi Realty holds a 39.13% stake, will undertake this development on a 4-acre land parcel in Worli, Mumbai. The project includes an upscale hotel featuring 80 guest rooms, food and beverage services, and other facilities, alongside 150,000-200,000 sq ft of luxurious residential space.

The prestigious Aman brand will manage both the hotel and residences under long-term agreements. This collaboration underscores Oberoi Realty's commitment to delivering world-class luxury in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

