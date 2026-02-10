Left Menu

Forbes Global Properties Unveils Mission 2030 for India's Luxury Real Estate

Forbes Global Properties launches Mission 2030 to revolutionize India's luxury real estate sector. By emphasizing excellence over volume, it aims to establish world-class benchmarks in branded luxury segments. CEO Michael Jalbert highlights strategic partnerships and professional enhancements in this maturing market for premium real estate assets.

Forbes Global Properties Unveils Mission 2030 for India's Luxury Real Estate
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking announcement, Forbes Global Properties has launched Mission 2030, targeting a major overhaul in India's luxury real estate sector. With a commitment to setting world-class benchmarks, the initiative aims to integrate the aspirations of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) into the branded luxury segment.

Anchored in the long-standing reputation of Forbes for excellence and integrity, Mission 2030 captures a transformative approach to real estate, featuring strategic partnerships and investment in top-tier advisory capabilities. According to CEO Michael W. Jalbert, the initiative is about "building presence with purpose" rather than rapid expansion in the region.

Director Mani Gupta emphasized the growing sophistication of the Indian market, noting that property buying decisions are increasingly influenced by factors like quality, sustainability, and investment returns. Forbes Global Properties reaffirms its dedication to offering not just homes, but coveted pieces of real estate that align with global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

