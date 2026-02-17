Unyielding Blaze: Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw Forest Fire Fight

Efforts entered the fifth consecutive day as forces battled to contain a massive forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The blaze, which erupted in Walong on February 13, saw coordinated efforts from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and civil authorities, working intensively to control its spread.

Despite challenging terrain and weather, operations have included manpower, equipment, and helicopter support, with ongoing monitoring to prevent resurgence, officials reported. The fire is believed to have been sparked by dry conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)