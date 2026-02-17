Left Menu

Unyielding Blaze: Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw Forest Fire Fight

Efforts to control a massive forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district entered their fifth day, involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and civil authorities. The fire, likely started by dry vegetation, prompted extensive manpower and aerial missions in challenging conditions, with significant containment progress reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts entered the fifth consecutive day as forces battled to contain a massive forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The blaze, which erupted in Walong on February 13, saw coordinated efforts from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and civil authorities, working intensively to control its spread.

Despite challenging terrain and weather, operations have included manpower, equipment, and helicopter support, with ongoing monitoring to prevent resurgence, officials reported. The fire is believed to have been sparked by dry conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

