In a decisive move aimed at stabilizing Bulgaria's precarious political and economic situation, President Iliana Yotova appointed a new caretaker government. This comes before the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for April, designed to counteract the instability that has gripped the nation.

The caretaker government's foremost responsibilities include ensuring the fair conduct of the elections and addressing citizens' concerns regarding rising prices after adopting the euro. These tasks are pivotal as the country grapples with the remnants of outgoing leadership and their failed coalition amid rampant protests.

Interim Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, an economist by training, is tasked with restoring public confidence in governmental institutions. Backed by experienced experts, Gyurov will navigate Bulgaria through its 12th caretaker government, promising reforms and transparency in the electoral process. This political upheaval sets the stage for potentially significant shifts in political representation, with nationalist and pro-Russia factions poised for gains.

