Epic Journey of 'Raja Shivaji': Unveiling the Iconic Leader

On the 396th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company unveiled the first poster of their historical epic 'Raja Shivaji'. The film is directed by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who also stars in the titular role.

The poster, shared on social media, depicts Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, brandishing a sword with a stern and resolute expression. Promoted as a significant pan-India project, 'Raja Shivaji' is an action-drama presented in both Marathi and Hindi languages.

The film features music by renowned composer duo Ajay-Atul and is shot by acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan. It promises to explore Shivaji Maharaj's transformation from a young man challenging powerful forces to the leader who established Swarajya. The film is set for a worldwide release on May 1.