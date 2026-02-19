Left Menu

Epic Journey of 'Raja Shivaji': Unveiling the Iconic Leader

Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company unveiled the poster for 'Raja Shivaji' on Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the bilingual film narrates the leader's quest to establish Swarajya. With music by Ajay-Atul, it aims for a pan-India appeal, releasing globally on May 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:17 IST
Epic Journey of 'Raja Shivaji': Unveiling the Iconic Leader
  • Country:
  • India

On the 396th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company unveiled the first poster of their historical epic 'Raja Shivaji'. The film is directed by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who also stars in the titular role.

The poster, shared on social media, depicts Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, brandishing a sword with a stern and resolute expression. Promoted as a significant pan-India project, 'Raja Shivaji' is an action-drama presented in both Marathi and Hindi languages.

The film features music by renowned composer duo Ajay-Atul and is shot by acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan. It promises to explore Shivaji Maharaj's transformation from a young man challenging powerful forces to the leader who established Swarajya. The film is set for a worldwide release on May 1.

TRENDING

1
IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

 Global
2
Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

 Global
3
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026