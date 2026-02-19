Epic Journey of 'Raja Shivaji': Unveiling the Iconic Leader
Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company unveiled the poster for 'Raja Shivaji' on Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the bilingual film narrates the leader's quest to establish Swarajya. With music by Ajay-Atul, it aims for a pan-India appeal, releasing globally on May 1.
- Country:
- India
On the 396th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company unveiled the first poster of their historical epic 'Raja Shivaji'. The film is directed by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who also stars in the titular role.
The poster, shared on social media, depicts Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, brandishing a sword with a stern and resolute expression. Promoted as a significant pan-India project, 'Raja Shivaji' is an action-drama presented in both Marathi and Hindi languages.
The film features music by renowned composer duo Ajay-Atul and is shot by acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan. It promises to explore Shivaji Maharaj's transformation from a young man challenging powerful forces to the leader who established Swarajya. The film is set for a worldwide release on May 1.
ALSO READ
Jafar Panahi's Defiant Cinematic Journey Amid Iran's Turmoil
Farhan Akhtar to Star as Ravi Shankar in Upcoming Beatles Cinematic Series
'Yuva’: A Timeless Tale Returns to Cinemas
Farewell to M M Baig: Cinematic Legacy and the Man Behind the Scenes
Assi: A Cinematic Call to Address Society's Numbness to Sexual Violence