Rise of Stray Dogs: Maharashtra's Growing Canine Concern

The Maharashtra government has alerted the legislative assembly to a concerning rise in stray dog population throughout both rural and urban regions over the past six years.

Reportedly, there have been 30 lakh dog-bite cases and 30 fatalities due to rabies between 2021 and 2023, though the government did not disclose the current number of stray dogs.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced directives aligning with Supreme Court orders for dog sterilisation and vaccination, yet clarified that local bodies haven't received specific funds for these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)