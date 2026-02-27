Minjee Lee Shines at HSBC Women's World Championship

Minjee Lee, the three-time major champion, elevated her game dramatically during the HSBC Women's World Championship, delivering a stellar 8-under 64 to secure a tie for second place. Her performance included an eagle and six birdies, highlighting her prowess at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Auston Kim, who led after the first round, maintains a precarious lead with a two-round total of 9-under 135. Other players like Ariya Jutanugarn and Haeran Ryu also contend closely with Lee, showcasing a fiercely competitive field in this week's tournament.

As the LPGA tour continues its Asian swing, the attention is now set to shift towards Hainan Island, China, for the next thrilling leg. Notably absent from the action in Singapore is second-ranked Nelly Korda, adding more intrigue to the tournament dynamics.