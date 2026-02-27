South Korea Opens Doors: Google Maps Gets a Green Light
South Korea approved Google's request to export high-precision map data, easing travel frustrations in the country. Google must comply with security requirements, including processing data on domestic servers and excluding sensitive information. The decision aims to balance national security with improved functionality for foreign visitors.
After years of limited access, South Korea's government has granted Google permission to export detailed mapping data, significantly enhancing the utility of Google Maps within the country.
This decision comes with stringent security requirements: data must exclude sensitive information and be processed on domestic servers before being exported.
The move follows long-standing frustrations from foreign travelers and aims to balance national security considerations with the benefits of increased accessibility for tourists and investors.
