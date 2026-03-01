Delhi's Unseasonal Heat Wave: A Meteorological Update
Delhi reported an unusual high temperature of 30.7°C on Sunday, exceeding the seasonal norm by 4.6°C. Minimum temperature also surpassed average levels. The AQI was 'moderate' at 191. The IMD anticipates strong winds with stable temperature on Monday, highlighting ongoing environmental changes in the capital.
Delhi witnessed an unexpected heat wave on Sunday as the maximum temperature soared to 30.7 degrees Celsius, exceeding the seasonal norm by 4.6 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The minimum temperature did not lag far behind, registering 15.4 degrees Celsius, above the average for this time of year. Relative humidity showed a significant drop, from 74% in the morning to 34% in the evening.
The IMD forecasts strong winds on Monday with temperatures expected to remain steady. Meanwhile, the capital's Air Quality Index stood at 191, categorized as 'moderate' by the Central Pollution Control Board.
