NBR Group Wins Big: Redefining India's Urban Landscape with 'Soul of the Seasons'

NBR Group's 'Soul of the Seasons' project won an award for excellence at the Evolving South India Business Excellence Awards. Located in Bengaluru, the development emphasizes biophilic design, offering high-quality housing and abundant green space, addressing urban issues like heatwaves and water scarcity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NBR Group's breakthrough project, 'NBR Soul of the Seasons,' has clinched the 'Excellence in High-Rise & Premium Residential Projects' award at the Evolving South India Business Excellence Awards. Held on February 21, 2026, in Yelahanka, the ceremony celebrated innovative urban solutions, attracting industry titans and dignitaries alike.

Located near Sarjapur Road, the 9.65-acre development prioritizes green space, with almost 88% of its area dedicated to nature. This biophilic approach addresses Bangalore's urban woes, offering a sustainable respite from heatwaves and pollution while enhancing resident well-being.

NBR Group emphasizes transparency and innovation, using advanced construction techniques to ensure longevity. As urban India faces growth challenges, 'Soul of the Seasons' stands as a model for future developments, blending nature with modern living.

