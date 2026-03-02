NORKA Roots Steps Up to Support Expatriate Keralites Amidst West Asian Tensions

Amid rising tensions in the West Asian region, NORKA Roots has initiated special coordination groups across various Gulf countries to support Keralite expatriates and travelers. A high-level meeting chaired by Resident Vice Chairman P Sreeramakrishnan evaluated the situation and responses from help desks, an official release stated.

Country-specific vigilance teams have been established in conflict zones, incorporating NORKA Department officials, community members, and embassy volunteers. The aim is to offer timely support and monitor ongoing concerns, particularly those from countries like Israel, UAE, and Qatar, where pressing issues such as security and visas were flagged.

The NORKA helpdesk reported over a hundred contacts, addressing urgent needs. To aid those in distress, counseling services are now available through the National Health Mission. Meanwhile, arrangements were made for stranded passengers in Karachi to proceed with their journeys.