Left Menu

Iran's Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle Eastern Oil and Gas Operations

Qatar ceased its LNG production due to Iranian drone strikes amid Gulf tensions, impacting global supply. This escalation has affected oil and gas facilities across the Middle East, prompting force majeure declarations and precautionary shutdowns, including QatarEnergy's major facilities and Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery, shaking the region's energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:12 IST
Iran's Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle Eastern Oil and Gas Operations

The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Qatar ground to a halt on Monday as Iranian drone strikes wreaked havoc on Gulf countries. This move by Iran came in retaliation to attacks involving Israel and the United States, triggering a widespread precautionary shutdown of vital oil and gas installations across the Middle East.

Qatar, which accounts for around 20% of the world's LNG supply, is crucial for both Asian and European markets. As unrest surged into a third day, the operational suspension extended to Saudi Arabia's prominent oil refinery, various Iraqi Kurd oil sites, and numerous Israeli gas fields. The turmoil impacted energy exports significantly, further straining the region.

Crucial installations, such as QatarEnergy's Ras Laffan complex, encountered Iranian strikes, forcing safety measures and potential force majeure declarations. These developments saw natural gas and oil prices spike, with the impact reverberating across global markets. Saudi facilities, including the Ras Tanura refinery, faced drone threats, though damage was contained. The broader Gulf energy sector remains on high alert amid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Neutralizes Iranian Official Amidst Heightened Tensions

U.S. Military Neutralizes Iranian Official Amidst Heightened Tensions

 Global
2
Railway Under Fire: Intensified Russian Drone Attacks in Ukraine

Railway Under Fire: Intensified Russian Drone Attacks in Ukraine

 Global
3
DMK and Congress Finalize Seat-Sharing Deal for Tamil Nadu Elections

DMK and Congress Finalize Seat-Sharing Deal for Tamil Nadu Elections

 India
4
Mumbai Stock Broker Faces Death Threat Amid Rising Extortion Cases

Mumbai Stock Broker Faces Death Threat Amid Rising Extortion Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026