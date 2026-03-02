Iran's Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle Eastern Oil and Gas Operations

The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Qatar ground to a halt on Monday as Iranian drone strikes wreaked havoc on Gulf countries. This move by Iran came in retaliation to attacks involving Israel and the United States, triggering a widespread precautionary shutdown of vital oil and gas installations across the Middle East.

Qatar, which accounts for around 20% of the world's LNG supply, is crucial for both Asian and European markets. As unrest surged into a third day, the operational suspension extended to Saudi Arabia's prominent oil refinery, various Iraqi Kurd oil sites, and numerous Israeli gas fields. The turmoil impacted energy exports significantly, further straining the region.

Crucial installations, such as QatarEnergy's Ras Laffan complex, encountered Iranian strikes, forcing safety measures and potential force majeure declarations. These developments saw natural gas and oil prices spike, with the impact reverberating across global markets. Saudi facilities, including the Ras Tanura refinery, faced drone threats, though damage was contained. The broader Gulf energy sector remains on high alert amid escalating tensions.

