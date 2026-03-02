Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Implements Nighttime Traffic Ban for Wildlife Safety

The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve administration has instituted an outright ban on nighttime vehicular movement on significant roads passing through the core forest areas, aimed at preserving wildlife and aligning with the Supreme Court's directives, officials confirmed on Monday.

The ban, which takes immediate effect, aligns with a Supreme Court order from November 17, 2025, and adheres to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines. The court mandated the restriction of night traffic on roads traversing wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves.

As per the new regulations, general traffic and private vehicles are prohibited from entering specified forest stretches from evening to morning, though emergency vehicles are exempted for humanitarian reasons. This initiative seeks to reduce wildlife-related road accidents and limit human encroachment into the natural habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)