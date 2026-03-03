Left Menu

Deputy CM Launches 'Hanuman' Project to Protect Andhra Wildlife

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has launched the 'Hanuman' project, aimed at preventing human-wildlife conflicts. The initiative includes 100 Rapid Response and Rescue vehicles, wildlife medical aid, and AI monitoring systems to improve wildlife conservation and safety in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:52 IST
Deputy CM Launches 'Hanuman' Project to Protect Andhra Wildlife
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, inaugurated the 'Hanuman' project on Tuesday, a strategic initiative designed to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts and preserve the environmental ecosystem.

During the launch at the APSP sixth Battalion Parade Ground in Mangalagiri, Kalyan introduced 100 Rapid Response and Rescue vehicles, including ambulances for wildlife medical emergencies. The project, he stated, is integral to safeguarding lives, livestock, and forests throughout the state.

Kalyan emphasized India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbam,' highlighting the importance of ecological balance for human survival. The project features 93 rapid response vehicles, seven ambulances, and multiple rescue and treatment centers, while AI-based systems will be used to monitor animal movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greece Urges Protection for Stranded Seafarers Amid Iran Conflict

Greece Urges Protection for Stranded Seafarers Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
2
Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP in Rajya Sabha

Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP in Rajya Sabha

 India
3
Bond Markets Reel Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears

Bond Markets Reel Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears

 Global
4
Strengthening Federal Ties: A Collaborative Effort by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Strengthening Federal Ties: A Collaborative Effort by Tamil Nadu and Karnata...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026