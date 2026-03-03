Deputy CM Launches 'Hanuman' Project to Protect Andhra Wildlife
The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has launched the 'Hanuman' project, aimed at preventing human-wildlife conflicts. The initiative includes 100 Rapid Response and Rescue vehicles, wildlife medical aid, and AI monitoring systems to improve wildlife conservation and safety in the state.
The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, inaugurated the 'Hanuman' project on Tuesday, a strategic initiative designed to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts and preserve the environmental ecosystem.
During the launch at the APSP sixth Battalion Parade Ground in Mangalagiri, Kalyan introduced 100 Rapid Response and Rescue vehicles, including ambulances for wildlife medical emergencies. The project, he stated, is integral to safeguarding lives, livestock, and forests throughout the state.
Kalyan emphasized India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbam,' highlighting the importance of ecological balance for human survival. The project features 93 rapid response vehicles, seven ambulances, and multiple rescue and treatment centers, while AI-based systems will be used to monitor animal movements.
