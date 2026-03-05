Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Medical Student's Life Cut Short by Reckless Driving

A 22-year-old medical student, Akash Pandey, tragically died in a collision when a speeding SUV hit his scooter on an overbridge. The SUV driver fled but was later arrested. The incident highlighted the dangers of reckless driving and led to legal action against the driver.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of Akash Pandey, a 22-year-old medical student at BRD Medical College. He was struck by a speeding SUV on the Mohaddipur-Kauwabagh Overbridge, police reports stated on Thursday.

The unfortunate incident occurred Wednesday night when Pandey was returning to his hostel after a Holi celebration at a friend's house. The speeding Toyota Fortuner, driven by property dealer Golden Sahni, allegedly rammed into Pandey's scooter, throwing him off the vehicle and causing fatal injuries.

After the collision, Pandey was suspended on the overbridge railing before being rushed to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The SUV driver initially fled the scene but was later apprehended. He now faces charges of culpable homicide and other legal repercussions, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

