India's Corporate Climate Moment: SBTi's Call to Action

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has urged Indian corporations to prioritize science-based targets to reshape food supply chains into resilient, low-carbon systems. SBTi's recent appeal during a visit to India emphasized the urgent need for change in response to escalating climate threats impacting the global food sector.

Climate-related disasters, particularly in Asia, are causing significant agricultural losses, prompting SBTi CEO David Kennedy to advocate for regenerative practices, waste reduction, and strong supplier partnerships. By the end of 2024, a vast majority of companies with validated SBTi targets aim to implement regenerative farming and address deforestation.

Arun Nanda, Trustee on the SBTi Board, highlighted India's pivotal corporate climate moment, noting that adopting SBTi frameworks presents Indian firms with significant opportunities for cost efficiency, securing green financing, and enhancing supply chain resilience. The initiative's research suggests that companies with science-based targets benefit beyond emissions reductions, gaining competitive advantages and deeper supplier relationships.

