India and Finland Strengthen Environmental Ties

In a significant development, India and Finland have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on environmental cooperation. This renewal coincides with the four-day visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

The renewed MoU, first signed in 2020, aims to enhance collaborative efforts in several key areas, including pollution prevention, waste management, climate change, and natural resource management, alongside technological exchanges.

Officials highlighted that the agreement provides a structured framework to exchange best practices and knowledge, focusing on projects like waste-to-energy and circular economy initiatives, further cementing the two countries' commitment to environmental sustainability.