Massive Blaze Injures 26 in Electric Meter Factory

A fire erupted at Capital Power System Limited in Sector 4, leaving 26 injured among the 240 trapped workers. Rescue teams evacuated them, and around 20 fire tenders are controlling the blaze. The cause remains unknown, but authorities have ensured that the injured individuals are stable after treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:28 IST
A fire erupted at an electric meter manufacturing factory in Sector 4, causing injury to 26 individuals, as reported by police officials. The incident involved nearly 240 workers at Capital Power System Limited during its occurrence.

Rescue operations were swiftly executed, with teams breaking windows to evacuate those trapped inside. Around 20 fire tenders were deployed to control the raging flames. The origin of the fire is still being investigated.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Singh, all injured parties have been stabilized with some still receiving treatment, including ICU care for severe cases involving fractures, at the local district hospital.

