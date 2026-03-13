JNCASR–YRGCARE Sign MoU to Boost Infectious Disease Research

In a major step toward bridging the gap between laboratory research and real-world medical applications, the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) and YRGCARE, the operational arm of the YR Gaitonde Medical, Educational and Research Foundation, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research in infectious diseases and public health challenges.

The partnership aims to translate cutting-edge basic science research into practical clinical solutions that can directly benefit Indian society, strengthening the country’s ability to address emerging and persistent infectious diseases.

Bridging the ‘Bench to Bedside’ Gap

The collaboration brings together the strengths of JNCASR, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) known for multidisciplinary scientific research, and YRGCARE, a globally recognised institution with decades of expertise in HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, patient care and clinical research.

By combining advanced scientific research with clinical expertise, the initiative seeks to accelerate the translation of laboratory discoveries into diagnostics, therapies, and public health interventions.

Suniti Solomon Research Laboratory to be Established

A key component of the MoU is the establishment of the Suniti Solomon Research Laboratory at the JNCASR campus in Bengaluru.

Named after the pioneering HIV researcher Dr. Suniti Solomon, the laboratory will serve as a collaborative research hub where scientists from both institutions can work together on interdisciplinary projects related to infectious diseases.

The lab will focus on:

Translational research in infectious diseases

Cohort-based clinical studies

Public health research relevant to India

Training of scientists and students through real-world clinical exposure

The initiative will enable young researchers and students to directly engage with clinical challenges and patient-based research, strengthening India’s research ecosystem in infectious disease science.

Shared Infrastructure and Expertise

Under the agreement, JNCASR will provide space and institutional support, including access to its advanced research infrastructure, laboratories, and academic programmes.

Meanwhile, YRGCARE will establish and equip the Suniti Solomon Research Laboratory and contribute its expertise in clinical research, patient cohorts, and public health studies to support collaborative projects.

This combination of advanced scientific infrastructure and real-world clinical datasets is expected to significantly enhance translational research outcomes.

Distinguished Faculty Fellowship to Support Research Leadership

Another major component of the collaboration is the creation of the YRGCARE–Suniti Solomon Distinguished Faculty Fellowship at JNCASR.

The fellowship, funded by YRGCARE for a five-year term, will support the recruitment of a new faculty member who will:

Lead a dedicated research laboratory at JNCASR

Conduct interdisciplinary research in infectious diseases

Contribute to the institution’s academic and training programmes

The fellowship will preferably support women scientists, promoting gender inclusion in high-impact biomedical research leadership.

Strengthening India’s Public Health Research Ecosystem

The MoU will remain in force for an initial period of five years, reflecting the shared commitment of both institutions to promote scientific excellence, ethical research practices, and innovation in public health.

Through joint research programmes, resource sharing, and academic collaboration, the partnership aims to generate discoveries that can contribute to better disease prevention, treatment strategies, and improved public health outcomes in India.

Experts believe that such collaborations between basic science institutions and clinical research organisations are essential for strengthening India’s preparedness against infectious diseases and building a robust translational research ecosystem.