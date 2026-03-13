Viola Davis Rallies for 'Sinners' to Triumph at the 98th Oscars

Viola Davis has thrown her support behind the movie 'Sinners', expressing her enthusiasm for its potential success at the 98th Academy Awards. In an appearance on Andy Cohen Live, she expressed delight at the prospect of the film winning awards, championing the talents of writer-director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan.

Davis humorously shared her general reservations about award ceremonies, but made it clear that she wouldn't mind winning a trophy herself. She highlighted the stellar performances across the industry, but admitted she would be thrilled to see 'Sinners' clinch top honors.

This endorsement comes hot on the heels of Davis cheering for Jordan at the Actor Awards, where he won for portraying twin roles in the vampire thriller. With 'Sinners' breaking records with 16 Oscar nominations and securing several BAFTA awards, the film stands as a serious contender this year, setting historic precedents for Black directors in filmmaking. Meanwhile, Davis is juggling her cinematic interests with literary endeavors, promoting her novel, 'Judge Stone'.

(With inputs from agencies.)