American Strike on Iranian School Sparks Controversy

The U.S. military has announced an elevated investigation into a February 28 strike on an Iranian girls' school, following reports that U.S. forces were likely responsible. The strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh School resulted in the deaths of 168 children, making it potentially one of the most deadly civilian casualties in decades of U.S. military operations in the Middle East. Reuters initially reported these findings on March 5.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing the severity of the situation, refrained from commenting on the preliminary investigation results. He disclosed that a higher-level investigation is being led by an independent U.S. general officer, as a move to ensure impartiality and credibility. This administrative probe, known as a 15-6, could lead to disciplinary actions, depending on the findings.

Preliminary findings indicated that outdated targeting data may have caused the U.S. forces to mistakenly target the school instead of an Iranian military base nearby. Despite previous assertions from President Donald Trump that Iran may be responsible, he expressed willingness to accept the U.S. investigation results. The outcome of this probe is expected to have significant implications for U.S.-Iran relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)