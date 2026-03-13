Left Menu

American Strike on Iranian School Sparks Controversy

A U.S. military probe is investigating a February strike on an Iranian school that killed 168 children. The incident could be one of the deadliest civilian casualties linked to U.S. forces in the Middle East. Preliminary findings suggest reliance on outdated targeting data led to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:44 IST
American Strike on Iranian School Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military has announced an elevated investigation into a February 28 strike on an Iranian girls' school, following reports that U.S. forces were likely responsible. The strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh School resulted in the deaths of 168 children, making it potentially one of the most deadly civilian casualties in decades of U.S. military operations in the Middle East. Reuters initially reported these findings on March 5.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing the severity of the situation, refrained from commenting on the preliminary investigation results. He disclosed that a higher-level investigation is being led by an independent U.S. general officer, as a move to ensure impartiality and credibility. This administrative probe, known as a 15-6, could lead to disciplinary actions, depending on the findings.

Preliminary findings indicated that outdated targeting data may have caused the U.S. forces to mistakenly target the school instead of an Iranian military base nearby. Despite previous assertions from President Donald Trump that Iran may be responsible, he expressed willingness to accept the U.S. investigation results. The outcome of this probe is expected to have significant implications for U.S.-Iran relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026