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Streamlining Forest Conservation: New Roles and Responsibilities

The Environment Ministry has updated forest conservation norms by amending the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. Now, conservators or chief conservators of forests can conduct field inspections for projects involving over 100 hectares, removing the previous mandatory role of a nodal officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:54 IST
Streamlining Forest Conservation: New Roles and Responsibilities
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  • India

The Environment Ministry has introduced transformative changes to forest conservation protocols, revising a key segment of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023.

This amendment removes the obligatory requirement for a nodal officer to conduct field inspections for projects involving over 100 hectares of forest land.

Instead, the responsibility now falls upon the conservator, chief conservator, or regional chief conservator of forests, streamlining the process and potentially expediting project evaluations.

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