Surge in Atal Canteen Crowds Amid LPG Shortage Crisis

An acute LPG shortage, attributed to military tensions in West Asia, has led to an increase in the number of residents flocking to the capital's Atal Canteens. The subsidized canteens have seen a significant surge in footfall, with residents relying on them for daily meals due to a lack of home gas cylinders.

Residents like Abha Shekhar and Hemant, faced with depleted home gas supplies, have turned to these canteens, resulting in long queues and intermittent food shortages. Both have expressed the necessity of their reliance on such facilities as they await gas cylinder refills, which remain elusive amid heightened demand.

Despite claims by DUSIB denying any food or cylinder shortages, on-ground realities depict a different picture. The demand for meals supplied by caterers has increased substantially, with some canteens struggling to meet the growing needs. Supply chain concerns linger as NGOs and food providers voice their struggles with dwindling gas stocks to meet the increased demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)