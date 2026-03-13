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Pune's Path to Cleaner Air: Bold Move for Urban Mobility

Pune Municipal Corporation unveiled an eight-point action plan to combat air pollution and traffic congestion, focusing on pedestrian infrastructure, public transport, and non-motorised mobility. The proposal includes emission-free zones, enhanced footpaths, cycling networks, and stricter air quality measures, aiming to transform urban mobility and pedestrian safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:30 IST
Pune's Path to Cleaner Air: Bold Move for Urban Mobility
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), in an ambitious maneuver, has announced an eight-point action plan aimed at mitigating escalating air pollution and traffic congestion in Maharashtra's second-largest city. This initiative underscores a robust emphasis on pedestrian infrastructure, promotion of public transport, and encouragement of non-motorised mobility.

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, alongside Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi, unveiled the roadmap in a high-level meeting. The nearly three-hour session focused on building strong coordination among diverse agencies handling traffic management, urban infrastructure, and environmental regulations to achieve practical solutions for vehicular emissions and congestion alleviation.

A pivotal proposition includes transforming Shivajinagar into a pilot emission-free zone within Pune's major commercial and transport center, potentially expandable based on success. The civic body's strategy also includes pedestrian-first urban planning, promoting neighborhood walkability plans, and establishing structured cycling networks to optimize sustainable mobility and pedestrian safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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