Eco Warriors: Reviving India's Green Heritage

Lt Gen Girish Kalia, Director General of the Territorial Army, visited the Chinar Eco Warriors battalion in Samba district to evaluate their environmental initiatives in greening Jammu and Kashmir.

Commending their efforts, Kalia observed their commitment to afforestation and community awareness, lauding the battalion's work in reconnecting local communities with India's rich ecological traditions.

The collaboration with the J-K Forest Department and the use of innovative techniques like Miyawaki and Kokedama align with sustainable development goals, fostering ecological restoration and socio-economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)