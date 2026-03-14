Wild Winds and Extreme Weather: A Nationwide Impact

High winds left hundreds of thousands of customers without power from the Great Lakes to the Midwest, causing significant property damage, according to PowerOutage.us. In notable events, Pittsburgh experienced its fourth-strongest non-thunderstorm gust, and severe winds damaged structures in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

The severe weather conditions spread trouble from wildfires in Nebraska, causing fatalities and significant land damage, to Hawaii, where heavy rains contributed to the tumultuous climate. The Nebraska fires, part of a broader weather system, destroyed numerous structures, highlighting the wide-reaching impact of the storm.

Weather experts have labeled the situation a 'potent triple-threat March megastorm,' with impending snowfall and freezing temperatures expected to add to existing woes. Hundreds of structures were damaged, power cut widely, and citizens warned to brace for further disruptions as extreme weather persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)