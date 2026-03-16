Tragic Night: Woman's Life Claimed by Stray Dogs

In a tragic incident in Pune district, a 33-year-old woman lost her life to an attack by stray dogs. The unfortunate occurrence took place around 2 am, underlining the lurking dangers of unmonitored stray animals in urban settings.

Captured on CCTV, the incident happened when Shobha Waghmare was walking on a service road near the Pune-Nashik Highway. Her isolation in the wee hours contributed to the fatality as there was no immediate help available, Chakan police reported.

The police have registered an accidental death report. This case highlights the need for urgent attention towards the management of stray animal populations to prevent such tragic events in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)