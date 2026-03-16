Left Menu

Tragic Night: Woman's Life Claimed by Stray Dogs

A 33-year-old woman named Shobha Waghmare was tragically killed by stray dogs in Pune. The incident occurred at 2 am near the Pune-Nashik Highway. Captured on CCTV, Shobha was attacked in the early hours with no one around for assistance, resulting in her immediate death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:10 IST
Tragic Night: Woman's Life Claimed by Stray Dogs
woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Pune district, a 33-year-old woman lost her life to an attack by stray dogs. The unfortunate occurrence took place around 2 am, underlining the lurking dangers of unmonitored stray animals in urban settings.

Captured on CCTV, the incident happened when Shobha Waghmare was walking on a service road near the Pune-Nashik Highway. Her isolation in the wee hours contributed to the fatality as there was no immediate help available, Chakan police reported.

The police have registered an accidental death report. This case highlights the need for urgent attention towards the management of stray animal populations to prevent such tragic events in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026