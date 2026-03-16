Snowstorm Strands Tourists in Himachal's Scenic Havens

Himachal Pradesh's picturesque landscapes turned treacherous as a severe snowstorm hit the region, stranding more than 1,000 vehicles near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. Continuous snowfall in Manali and nearby areas compounded travel woes for tourists and locals alike.

Stranded travelers have been enduring harsh conditions with limited access to essentials like food and water. Rescue teams, including local taxi drivers, have been working tirelessly to evacuate tourists using 4x4 vehicles. Many tourists, eager to explore the snow-clad vistas, found themselves in dire situations as snowfall intensified.

Meanwhile, Shimla experienced a lightning and hailstorm, disrupting daily activities and creating a night-like gloom over the city during the day. The Met Office reported significant snow and rainfall in various districts, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures. Despite the challenges, the inclement weather is expected to benefit the Rabi crop, officials suggest.