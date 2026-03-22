Heroic Army Rescue in Jammu & Kashmir's Snowbound Pass

An engineer injured in a snow clearance operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district was successfully rescued by the Army. The incident occurred at the snowbound Chattergala Pass on the Baderwah-Basholi road, posing significant challenges due to harsh weather conditions.

The troops from the Rising Star Corps swiftly acted to evacuate the engineer, who had slipped into a nala, ensuring his safety in the arduous environment.

He was promptly transported to the sub-divisional hospital in Bani for medical treatment, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)