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Heroic Army Rescue in Jammu & Kashmir's Snowbound Pass

An engineer injured during a snow clearance operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district was rescued by the Army. Conducted in harsh conditions at Chattergala Pass, the Rising Star Corps troops ensured a safe evacuation after the engineer slipped, transporting him to Bani hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:01 IST
Heroic Army Rescue in Jammu & Kashmir's Snowbound Pass
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An engineer injured in a snow clearance operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district was successfully rescued by the Army. The incident occurred at the snowbound Chattergala Pass on the Baderwah-Basholi road, posing significant challenges due to harsh weather conditions.

The troops from the Rising Star Corps swiftly acted to evacuate the engineer, who had slipped into a nala, ensuring his safety in the arduous environment.

He was promptly transported to the sub-divisional hospital in Bani for medical treatment, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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