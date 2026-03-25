Four IITs, JNU and BITS Pilani among world's top 50: QS World University rankings by subject.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:21 IST
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Four IITs, JNU and BITS Pilani among world's top 50: QS World University rankings by subject.
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