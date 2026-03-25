Tragic Bus Crash in Karol Bagh: Overspeeding Leads to Fatalities

A serious accident occurred early Wednesday in Karol Bagh's Jhandewalan area when a sleeper bus traveling from Jaipur overturned while navigating a sharp turn near Hanuman Mandir. The incident resulted in the tragic deaths of two passengers and left 23 others injured, according to official reports.

The bus, heading towards Delhi with about 30 passengers on board, lost control at a roundabout, possibly due to high speed, police said. Eyewitnesses described the chaos as passengers attempted to escape the overturned vehicle. Emergency services, including police and fire personnel, responded swiftly to the distress call received at 1 am, working diligently to rescue those trapped inside.

An FIR has been filed against the bus driver under sections related to rash driving and negligence. The driver was detained and is currently receiving treatment. Investigations are ongoing, and the officials have emphasized the critical role of quick action by responders in preventing a larger disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)