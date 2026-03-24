Green Revolution: Delhi's Budget Boosts Development & Sustainability

The Delhi government announced a substantial allocation in the 2026-27 Budget to promote sustainable development. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta detailed a Rs 11,412 crore earmark for local bodies, focusing on transforming Delhi into a developed, green city.

Highlighting a significant 65.47 percent increase in funding from the previous year, Gupta emphasized the 'triple engine' approach to accelerate development. A noteworthy Rs 1,000 crore is set aside for improving MCD roads, while Rs 204 crore is allocated towards pollution control measures.

Gupta's vision includes doubling waste processing capacity, reducing emissions, and advancing Delhi towards a circular economy. Proposed initiatives involve significant waste-to-energy conversion and funding for cleanliness drives, underscoring a progressive shift in urban management practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)