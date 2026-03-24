Left Menu

Green Revolution: Delhi's Budget Boosts Development & Sustainability

The Delhi government unveiled its 2026-27 Budget, emphasizing sustainable development with a significant increase in funding for local bodies. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted initiatives such as improving waste management, developing urban infrastructure, and combating pollution, anticipating a transition towards a greener future for the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:17 IST
Green Revolution: Delhi's Budget Boosts Development & Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government announced a substantial allocation in the 2026-27 Budget to promote sustainable development. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta detailed a Rs 11,412 crore earmark for local bodies, focusing on transforming Delhi into a developed, green city.

Highlighting a significant 65.47 percent increase in funding from the previous year, Gupta emphasized the 'triple engine' approach to accelerate development. A noteworthy Rs 1,000 crore is set aside for improving MCD roads, while Rs 204 crore is allocated towards pollution control measures.

Gupta's vision includes doubling waste processing capacity, reducing emissions, and advancing Delhi towards a circular economy. Proposed initiatives involve significant waste-to-energy conversion and funding for cleanliness drives, underscoring a progressive shift in urban management practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026