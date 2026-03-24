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Green Body Mandates Action to Tackle Sewage Pollution in Palam Drain

The National Green Tribunal has ordered the MCD and Delhi's IFCD to address the contamination issues in the Palam drain, citing untreated sewage and industrial waste pollution. Residents alleged negligence in maintenance, prompting directives for regular monitoring and cleaning to mitigate the environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:33 IST
Green Body Mandates Action to Tackle Sewage Pollution in Palam Drain
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The National Green Tribunal has issued a directive to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFCD) to address pollution in the Palam drain in Dwarka, Delhi. A plea highlighted the release of untreated sewage and industrial waste into the water body, which flows adjacent to residential areas in Dwarka Sector-3.

On March 23, the tribunal's bench, comprising Expert Members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, emphasized the need for consistent monitoring, cleaning, and maintenance of the Palam drain. Residents had complained about inadequate maintenance efforts, leading to environmental concerns.

The tribunal has responded to the grievance by mandating immediate remedial action from the MCD and IFCD to ensure the drain's cleanliness and proper functioning, addressing the environmental and public health risks posed by the pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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