Gangland Threat: Bullets Fly at Dwarka Gym

A gym in Dwarka found itself at the center of a violent drama when unknown assailants fired shots at the establishment during the night, according to Delhi police. The attack is believed to be linked to a Rs 2 crore extortion demand posed to owner Harish Kumar by the notorious gangster Hari Chant Jatt, also known as Harry Boxer.

The incident, which took place on the night of March 19-20, involved two individuals who arrived on motorcycles and opened fire at the shuttered gym on Kanganheri Road, Chhawla. Fortunately, the gym was empty and no injuries were reported.

Police recovered three empty cartridges at the scene and are investigating the involvement of Boxer, an associate of infamous criminal Lawrence Bishnoi. Lack of CCTV footage is hampering their progress, as the attackers remain unidentified.

(With inputs from agencies.)