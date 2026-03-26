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Guarding the Wild: Anita Chaudhary’s Triumph in Wildlife Conservation

Anita Chaudhary, a forest guard at Shergarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthan, was honored with the 'Machhli National Award' by the World Wildlife Fund for her exceptional efforts in wildlife rescue and conservation. Her decade-long commitment has involved over 500 rescues and combating illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:10 IST
Guarding the Wild: Anita Chaudhary’s Triumph in Wildlife Conservation
  • Country:
  • India

Anita Chaudhary, a dedicated forest guard at Rajasthan's Shergarh Wildlife Sanctuary, has been awarded the 'Machhli National Award' by the World Wildlife Fund. This prestigious recognition, accompanied by a Rs 50,000 cash award, celebrates her outstanding contributions to wildlife conservation.

Chaudhary, who has served at the Shergarh sanctuary for nearly a decade since joining the forest department in 2016, has rescued more than 500 wild animals, including numerous rare and dangerous species. Her commitment to wildlife and local safety often involves significant personal risk, having encountered critical situations repeatedly.

Beyond rescue operations, she has led initiatives to curb illegal activities, such as poaching and unauthorized tree felling. Anita Chaudhary's bravery and devotion have been recognised at multiple levels, with over 50 rescues involving crocodiles, including a dramatic save of a crocodile from a local residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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