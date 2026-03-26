Tragic Accident: Man's Body Recovered from Open Drain After Heroic 30-Hour Rescue
A 30-year-old man's body was recovered after he fell into an open drain at Satellite bus stand in a nearly 30-hour operation. Despite rescue efforts, the man, Tauheed, was swept away by strong currents. Challenges included garbage and water flow hindering the operation. Authorities promise strict action for any negligence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of a 30-year-old man, who fell into an open drain near the Satellite bus stand, was discovered after a painstaking 30-hour rescue mission, local authorities reported on Thursday.
Identified as Tauheed from Hardoi district, he was attempting to board a bus when he slipped and was swept away by strong currents on Tuesday night.
Rescue teams faced hurdles from heavy garbage and strong water flow before finally recovering the body around 3 a.m. Thursday. Officials assured strict actions against any found negligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)