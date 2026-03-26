Tragic Accident: Man's Body Recovered from Open Drain After Heroic 30-Hour Rescue

The body of a 30-year-old man, who fell into an open drain near the Satellite bus stand, was discovered after a painstaking 30-hour rescue mission, local authorities reported on Thursday.

Identified as Tauheed from Hardoi district, he was attempting to board a bus when he slipped and was swept away by strong currents on Tuesday night.

Rescue teams faced hurdles from heavy garbage and strong water flow before finally recovering the body around 3 a.m. Thursday. Officials assured strict actions against any found negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)