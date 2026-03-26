Left Menu

Preserving the Legacy of DIBER: A Call to Action

Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt urges Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to reconsider plans to shut down the Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) in Haldwani. Bhatt warns that closing DIBER would negatively impact local farmers, youth, traders, and scientists, harming regional development and scientific collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:19 IST
Preserving the Legacy of DIBER: A Call to Action
  • Country:
  • India

Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene in plans to potentially close down the Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) situated in Haldwani.

Bhatt emphasized that shutting down DIBER would adversely affect farmers, unemployed youth, traders, and scientists, citing its crucial role in regional scientific and agricultural development. He shared his concerns in a letter, highlighting fears of a gradual phase-out by the central government. Discussions suggest a merger of DIBER with the Institute of Defence Physiology and Allied Sciences in Delhi, threatening local projects.

Bhatt argued for relocating DIPAS to border regions like Pithoragarh, Auli, and Harsil to advance research aligned with the strategic needs of those areas. DIBER's presence supports local agriculture by providing vital scientific advice, a necessity born from the need to sustain troops in high-altitude areas post the 1962 China war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Fiscal Strain: The Impact of Guarantee Schemes

Karnataka's Fiscal Strain: The Impact of Guarantee Schemes

 India
2
Khattar Emphasizes Transparency in Welfare Schemes and Agricultural Advancements

Khattar Emphasizes Transparency in Welfare Schemes and Agricultural Advancem...

 India
3
Middle East Tensions Shake FTSE Amid Economic Downgrades

Middle East Tensions Shake FTSE Amid Economic Downgrades

 Global
4
Chaos Unleashed: Intoxicated Man Hijacks Bus in Visakhapatnam Followed by Tragic Andhra Pradesh Accident

Chaos Unleashed: Intoxicated Man Hijacks Bus in Visakhapatnam Followed by Tr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026