Preserving the Legacy of DIBER: A Call to Action

Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene in plans to potentially close down the Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) situated in Haldwani.

Bhatt emphasized that shutting down DIBER would adversely affect farmers, unemployed youth, traders, and scientists, citing its crucial role in regional scientific and agricultural development. He shared his concerns in a letter, highlighting fears of a gradual phase-out by the central government. Discussions suggest a merger of DIBER with the Institute of Defence Physiology and Allied Sciences in Delhi, threatening local projects.

Bhatt argued for relocating DIPAS to border regions like Pithoragarh, Auli, and Harsil to advance research aligned with the strategic needs of those areas. DIBER's presence supports local agriculture by providing vital scientific advice, a necessity born from the need to sustain troops in high-altitude areas post the 1962 China war.

(With inputs from agencies.)