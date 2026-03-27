Early Morning Blaze in Tri Nagar Leaves Five Injured

A house fire in north Delhi's Tri Nagar area early Friday morning resulted in burn injuries to five people, including a child of three, according to local authorities. The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving an alert at 7.10 am about the incident in the Anaj Mandi locality.

Firefighters arrived promptly with three tenders, managing to extinguish the fire by 7.45 am, as detailed by a fire services representative. The blaze extensively damaged electrical wiring, various domestic items, and a motorcycle parked on the premises.

The injured, identified as Preetam Lal, Anita Devi, Bharat Lal, Somya, and Moni, were transported to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment. The severity of burns ranged from 15 to 25 percent, officials disclosed.