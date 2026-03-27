Daring Rescue: Stranded Whale Swims Free from Baltic Shore
A stranded whale at a Baltic Sea resort in Germany has been freed after an intensive rescue effort. An excavator dug a channel for the mammal, allowing it to swim towards deeper waters. The whale's safe return hinges on successfully reaching the Atlantic Ocean, as it navigates through German and Danish territorial waters.
- Country:
- Germany
A whale stranded at a popular Baltic Sea resort in Germany has finally swum free from a sandbank after an extensive rescue effort overnight. The breakout marks the beginning of a challenging journey back to its natural habitat.
Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann confirmed on Friday that the whale navigated an escape channel dug by excavators in a final attempt to assist the creature. Coast guard efforts had proven unsuccessful without the tides' help typically found in other seas.
Experts believe the marine mammal is a young male venturing out to migrate. Its ultimate safety depends on reaching the Atlantic Ocean, a journey through German and Danish waters that is fraught with difficulties for a non-native humpback whale.
(With inputs from agencies.)