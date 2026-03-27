Daring Rescue: Stranded Whale Swims Free from Baltic Shore

A whale stranded at a popular Baltic Sea resort in Germany has finally swum free from a sandbank after an extensive rescue effort overnight. The breakout marks the beginning of a challenging journey back to its natural habitat.

Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann confirmed on Friday that the whale navigated an escape channel dug by excavators in a final attempt to assist the creature. Coast guard efforts had proven unsuccessful without the tides' help typically found in other seas.

Experts believe the marine mammal is a young male venturing out to migrate. Its ultimate safety depends on reaching the Atlantic Ocean, a journey through German and Danish waters that is fraught with difficulties for a non-native humpback whale.

(With inputs from agencies.)