Diamond League's Opening Act Hangs in the Balance Amid Middle East Tensions

The Diamond League season opener in Doha is scheduled for May 8. However, organizers announced that contingency plans are in place due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Over recent weeks, regional tensions have resulted in numerous sporting events being postponed or canceled. This unrest ignited after the United States and Israel initiated attacks on Iran nearly a month ago.

The situation intensified when Iranian aerial assaults damaged Qatar's massive gas infrastructure following earlier Israeli attacks on Iranian gas facilities. The Diamond League is closely monitoring the situation, consulting with the Qatar Athletics Federation and local authorities to ensure the safety of athletes and spectators, with alternative plans being explored.

Organizers expect to make a definitive decision by early April.

(With inputs from agencies.)