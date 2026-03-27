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Arvind SmartSpaces: Transforming Mumbai Skyline with New Project

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd, a realty firm, is set to redevelop a housing society in Santacruz, Mumbai. The project promises a revenue of Rs 300 crore from 42,000 sq ft of saleable area. The company is known for its developments across major Indian cities, including Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:33 IST
Arvind SmartSpaces: Transforming Mumbai Skyline with New Project
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Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd, a prominent realty company, has announced its latest venture in the redevelopment of a housing society in Mumbai's Santacruz area. This strategic project is expected to generate significant revenue for the company, estimated at around Rs 300 crore.

In a recent regulatory filing, the Ahmedabad-based firm disclosed that the redevelopment will encompass a saleable area of 42,000 square feet. Arvind SmartSpaces has a strong presence in the real estate markets of several major cities, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Baroda, Bengaluru, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and Pune.

This new project reinforces Arvind SmartSpaces' commitment to expanding its footprint in India's competitive real estate sector, showcasing its ability to undertake substantial urban development endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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