Efforts to Clean Yamuna Intensify in Gurugram

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board convened a meeting at Vikas Sadan to accelerate efforts to make the Yamuna in Gurugram clean and pollution-free. Chaired by Member Secretary Yogesh Kumar, the meeting reviewed the action plan for pollution-free drains in detail.

An official statement revealed that after receiving a progress report from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Yogesh Kumar urged the completion of all projects within specified timelines, emphasizing inter-departmental coordination.

Key directives included joint sewage plant sampling, diversion of untreated water, preparation of standard operating procedures, mapping pollution points, and the scientific disposal of solid waste. Kumar also instructed actions against illegal tanker operations to maintain standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)