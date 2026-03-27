Faith Fumble: Bible Society's Survey Debacle Unveiled

The Bible Society has withdrawn a report suggesting an upswing in church attendance following revelations of fraudulent responses. The initially positive data depicted an increase in monthly churchgoers from 8% to 12% but was invalidated upon further scrutiny.

YouGov, the polling firm responsible for the initial data collection, admitted that their findings were compromised by a higher-than-anticipated rate of fraudulent respondents. The firm acknowledged fault and pointed to an increase in fraudulent activities targeting online market research.

Despite the retraction, recent figures from the Church of England indicate a slight rise in regular worshippers, although numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels. The Bible Society affirms its commitment to accurate reporting based on credible data.

(With inputs from agencies.)