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Faith Fumble: Bible Society's Survey Debacle Unveiled

A report by the Bible Society claiming a rise in church attendance in England and Wales was retracted after discovering fraudulent respondents. Initially seeing an increase from 8% to 12%, the accuracy of these data was compromised. Polling firm YouGov admits responsibility, highlighting growing challenges from survey fraudsters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:18 IST
Faith Fumble: Bible Society's Survey Debacle Unveiled
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The Bible Society has withdrawn a report suggesting an upswing in church attendance following revelations of fraudulent responses. The initially positive data depicted an increase in monthly churchgoers from 8% to 12% but was invalidated upon further scrutiny.

YouGov, the polling firm responsible for the initial data collection, admitted that their findings were compromised by a higher-than-anticipated rate of fraudulent respondents. The firm acknowledged fault and pointed to an increase in fraudulent activities targeting online market research.

Despite the retraction, recent figures from the Church of England indicate a slight rise in regular worshippers, although numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels. The Bible Society affirms its commitment to accurate reporting based on credible data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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