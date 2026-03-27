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Grief and Recovery: Tragedy Strikes at Zojila Pass Avalanche

A tragic avalanche at Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway resulted in seven deaths and five injuries. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow, extending condolences and prayers for the injured. Rescue operations are underway to assist affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:24 IST
Grief and Recovery: Tragedy Strikes at Zojila Pass Avalanche
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  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assessed the ongoing rescue and relief operations on Friday after a major avalanche struck Zojila Pass, along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, killing seven and injuring five.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended heartfelt condolences and prayed for those injured.

Lt Governor Sinha instructed officials to prioritize the safety of those stranded and provide support to affected families, ensuring all necessary measures are implemented during this critical time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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