Grief and Recovery: Tragedy Strikes at Zojila Pass Avalanche

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assessed the ongoing rescue and relief operations on Friday after a major avalanche struck Zojila Pass, along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, killing seven and injuring five.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended heartfelt condolences and prayed for those injured.

Lt Governor Sinha instructed officials to prioritize the safety of those stranded and provide support to affected families, ensuring all necessary measures are implemented during this critical time.

(With inputs from agencies.)