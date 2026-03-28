Gas Cylinder Explosion Injures Labourers in Kherki Majra

An explosion involving a 5 kg gas cylinder injured five labourers in Kherki Majra village, according to police reports on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night while the labourers were cooking their meal. They were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital and later referred to AIIMS, Delhi, for further treatment due to the severity of their injuries, which covered around 40 percent of their bodies.

The victims, aged between 30 and 35, are from Bihar and were renting accommodation in the home of a local named Bittu. Police are investigating the alleged gas leak that led to the explosion, and they have notified the victims' families.