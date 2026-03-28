NITI Aayog Member Flags ‘Micro to Macro’ Risk at Probiotic Symposium

Warning that changing dietary patterns could have far-reaching health consequences, NITI Aayog Member Shri Rajiv Gauba on Friday highlighted the growing threat to gut health in India, stating that neglecting the microbiome could allow “micro-organisms to create macro consequences.”

He was delivering the Chief Guest address at the 16th India Probiotic Symposium, organised by the Gut Microbiota and Probiotic Science Foundation in New Delhi on March 27–28, themed “Gut Microbiome and Probiotics: Impact from Cradle to Centenarians.”

Over Half of India’s Disease Burden Linked to Diet

Shri Gauba pointed to a worrying statistic—56.4% of India’s disease burden is linked to unhealthy or imbalanced diets—underscoring the urgent need to address nutrition and lifestyle shifts.

He noted that rapid urbanisation, lifestyle changes, and the surge in ultra-processed and refined food consumption, often driven by social media trends and quick commerce platforms, are distancing people from traditional, nutrient-rich diets that have historically supported gut health.

Gut Health Central to Immunity and Preventive Care

Emphasising the importance of the gut microbiome, he highlighted its critical role in:

Immunity regulation

Metabolic functions

Preventive healthcare outcomes

Experts at the symposium noted that a healthy microbiome can significantly reduce the risk of both infectious and non-communicable diseases, making it a cornerstone of long-term health strategies.

Health Investment Key to ‘Viksit Bharat’

Positioning healthcare within the broader development agenda, Shri Gauba said that India’s demographic dividend depends on a healthy population, particularly as the country prepares for an ageing society.

He cited major government initiatives that have strengthened healthcare access and affordability:

Ayushman Bharat & PM-JAY

PM Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

These interventions have contributed to a sharp decline in out-of-pocket health expenditure—from 62.6% in FY15 to 39.4% in FY22, resulting in savings of over ₹1.25 lakh crore for households.

Persistent Gaps in Access and Quality

Despite progress, the NITI Aayog Member acknowledged ongoing challenges in:

Healthcare access and equity

Affordability and quality of care

Patient safety standards

Shortage of skilled healthcare professionals

He stressed that socio-economic disparities continue to influence healthcare access and called for systemic improvements.

Push for Digital Health and Generic Medicines

Urging the medical community to take a proactive role, Shri Gauba advocated:

Greater prescription of affordable generic medicines

Wider adoption of telemedicine and digital health tools

Use of AI and data analytics to extend specialist care to underserved regions

He also encouraged healthcare professionals to act as advocates for patients lacking access to quality services.

Probiotics: From Research to Precision Medicine

Highlighting rapid advancements in microbiome science, Shri Gauba said the field has evolved from basic research to mechanistic and translational applications.

He pointed to emerging frontiers such as:

Next-generation microbiome therapeutics

Synthetic biology applications

CRISPR-enabled engineered probiotic strains

These innovations could enable precision medicine approaches, targeting inflammation, metabolic disorders, and chronic diseases.

Warning Against Misinformation in Probiotics Market

The Minister raised concerns over the growing spread of misinformation and misleading advertisements in the probiotics and supplements industry.

He urged scientists, clinicians, and researchers to:

Promote evidence-based information

Counter misleading claims

Encourage preventive healthcare and healthy diets

India’s Advantage: Traditional Diet Meets Modern Science

Shri Gauba highlighted India’s unique position in the global probiotics space, citing its rich tradition of fermented foods and diverse dietary practices.

He said integrating this traditional knowledge with genomics and microbiome research could enable India to develop clinically validated, globally competitive probiotic solutions.

Call for Collaboration and Innovation

He emphasised the need for strong collaboration between:

Academia

Industry

Regulatory bodies

to ensure that scientific advances translate into safe, effective, and accessible products for public health.

Applauding the participation of young researchers, Shri Gauba encouraged them to adopt multidisciplinary, evidence-based approaches to tackle complex health challenges.

Towards a Preventive Healthcare Future

The symposium is expected to catalyse new research partnerships and policy dialogue, reinforcing India’s ambition to emerge as a global leader in microbiome and probiotic science.

As India grapples with rising lifestyle diseases and nutritional challenges, experts say the focus on gut health could become a key pillar of preventive healthcare and long-term public health strategy.